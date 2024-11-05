KARINA, the first Romanian voice-based AI agent

DRUID AI, a company operating in artificial intelligence solutions, announces the launch of KARINA, a voice-based AI agent designed to complement KRUK’s suite of virtual assistants capable of conversing in Romanian, available to customers through various channels including webchat and instant messaging (WhatsApp).

Built on the DRUID platform, the virtual assistant KARINA includes a set of features aimed at enhancing user experience and facilitating efficient debt management. KARINA seamlessly integrates with Audiocodes’ voice-based technical solution, ensuring smooth interactions for customers contacting the company via call center. Additionally, the hybrid approach of AI agents combines voice, webchat, and instant messaging (WhatsApp) technologies, allowing customers to request information related to payments, monthly installments, payment confirmations, and more, in their preferred mode of communication. If additional assistance is required, the AI agent can transfer the call to a human operator. KARINA also initiates outbound calls for call center campaigns, with the option to transfer to human agents when needed.

“KARINA is now fully operational and ready to meet customer needs across all communication channels and in any language they choose to interact with the company,” said Liviu Drăgan, CEO of DRUID AI. “Our innovative hybrid solution is the best choice for companies aiming to enhance customer interactions to new quality standards, allowing people to focus on truly meaningful tasks.”

“Together with our partners at DRUID AI, we are pleased to introduce KARINA, an innovation marking a new level of our dedication to cutting-edge technology and excellence in customer relations,” said Cosmina Marinescu, CEO of KRUK Romania. “Our primary goal is to offer debt management solutions that combine clarity with personalization, thus helping each customer find their own path to financial independence.”