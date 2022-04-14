Key deal in the digital solutions market for beauty salons: MERO acquires Logbox

MERO, a local player in salon appointment management solutions announces the acquisition of Logbox, the resource management system for beauty salons in Romania. MERO is the platform with the fastest growing volume of appointments, providing a platform to showcase and promote the industry’s specialists and suppliers. Following the transaction MERO becomes the only complete solution for salon digitalisation.

MERO is the fastest growing platform in Romania in terms of appointment volume, with the app facilitating over one million client appointments in beauty salons in the last six months. The acquisition and integration of Logbox under the MERO brand, allows the company to strengthen its leading position in this segment.

“The purchase of Logbox, a solution created and developed by a team with extensive expertise, allows access to a complete ecosystem of solutions fully covering the needs for salon management and beauty business growth. We continue to place a strong emphasis on expansion to provide users with access to many specialists,” said Adrian Trif, CEO & Managing Partner MERO.

“Digital solutions industry dedicated to the beauty industry has matured, enabling successful collaboration between solution providers in the interest of customers. Digitalisation allows salons to evolve rapidly and customers to easily access a wide range of top service providers. We are pleased to see the leader in this segment taking a key step for the market to integrate and grow further,” said Vlad Dobre, founder of Logbox.

MERO is the number 1 local market online appointment app dedicated to the beauty industry in Romania. The #MEROpro community includes over 1,000 salons registered in the Marketplace and over 3,000 specialists in areas such as hairstyling, hairdressing and barbering, micropigmentation, make-up, manicure, and lash making.

The hair & beauty & wellness market in Romania comprises around 100,000 specialists, and is growing. Digitisation has made an important contribution to the development of the industry, making it easier for customers to access nearby salons and support these businesses.

Following investments raised in 2021 from the Founders Bridge fund, known for its support of the local entrepreneurial environment and involvement in the development of funded businesses, the company is interested in attracting a new round of funding later this year to support accelerated development.