KIKO Milano opens its 4th store in Romania at Băneasa City

KIKO MILANO, the No.1 Make Up Brand in Italy, exclusively represented by Fais Group in Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria and Romania, continues its dynamic expansion and strengthens its footprint in the Romanian beauty market with the successful opening of its newest store at Băneasa Shopping City, one of the most prestigious shopping destinations in the country.

The grand opening took place on Wednesday, October 22, and brought together some of Romania’s most beloved influencers, media representatives, content creators and celebrities. The atmosphere was vibrant and full of energy with guests having the chance to explore the new store, pose in front of the KIKOLEIDOSCOPE backdrop and personalize the viral 3D Hydra Lipgloss with their name, taking home a unique keepsake from this special evening.

The new store reflects KIKO MILANO’s signature aesthetic: modern, elegant, and inviting. Designed to offer a complete beauty experience, the space allows customers to easily explore the full range of products, from make-up to skincare, haircare, fragrances and the latest limited-edition collections that have made KIKO a global favorite.

“We are truly happy to continue KIKO MILANO’s expansion in Romania with the opening of our new store at Băneasa Shopping City. This moment marks a significant milestone in the journey we began in 2024, when we set out to bring the creativity, quality and spirit of Italian beauty closer to Romanian consumers. Each new store opening is a celebration of our community, and a testament to KIKO’s mission to make high-quality, trend-driven beauty accessible to everyone. We look forward to continuing this exciting chapter together.” said Goldie Panovlepi Commercial Director KIKO MILANO East Europe.

With this latest opening, KIKO MILANO, now operates 4 stores nationwide: at ParkLake Shopping Center, Mega Mall and AFI Cotroceni in Bucharest, and at Iulius Mall in Cluj-Napoca.

Each location embodies the brand’s commitment to excellence, innovation and self-expression, offering an engaging and personalized retail experience from KIKO MILANO’s Beauty Advisors.

Across all its locations, KIKO MILANO invites beauty lovers to enjoy its signature in-store services including the Make Up & Go Services: six complimentary express sessions available without appointment. The services include skincare consultation, eyes make up, lips make up, face make up, brow make up and on-trend make up, offering customers a personalized and unique beauty experience inspired by Italian style and creativity.