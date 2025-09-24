KIKO Milano Opens New Pop-Up Store at Iulius Mall, Cluj-Napoca

KIKO MILANO, the No.1 Make Up Brand in Italy, exclusively represented by Fais Group in Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria and Romania, has announced the opening of its new Pop-Up store at Iulius Mall, Cluj-Napoca.

The new store in Cluj-Napoca marks KIKO MILANO’s first location outside Bucharest, highlighting the brand’s strategic expansion in Romania.

At the new store, customers can discover the full range of KIKO MILANO products: make up, skincare, haircare, as well as the highly anticipated limited-edition collections that have won the hearts of millions of beauty lovers worldwide.

The brand already operates three stores in Bucharest – at ParkLake Shopping Center, Mega Mall and AFI Cotroceni.