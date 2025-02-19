Cushman & Wakefield Echinox real estate consultancy company assisted Kinstellar throughout the entire process of relocating its Bucharest office to Globalworth Tower, providing consultancy services for the sale of the firm’s former headquarters in the city center, while also offering project management assistance for the setup of the new office space.

Kinstellar’s decision to relocate came in the context of a significant expansion of its team, following the acquisition of Noerr’s operations in Romania. This expansion required a space that could accommodate the entire team in a modern, efficient office, meeting the highest technical and sustainability standards.

This complex process began in 2024 and was completed at the beginning of this year, a process which required the involvement of 3 different departments within Cushman & Wakefield Echinox, ensuring a smooth and efficient relocation for Kinstellar by providing an integrated solution.

Victor Constantinescu, Managing Partner of Kinstellar România: “With our recent team expansion, we felt the need for a space that reflects Kinstellar’s growth and dynamism. Our new location in Globalworth Tower offers us not only more space, but also a modern working environment. This is a natural step in strengthening our presence on the Romanian market and continuing our development as a top law firm. With the integration of Noerr’s operations, we have also expanded our range of services with a new division dedicated to tax, financial and state aid consultancy.”

The Capital Markets team, represented by Mihaela Pană (Partner Private Investments) provided consultancy for the sale of the historical building previously owned by Kinstellar. Located in the ultra-central area of Bucharest, near Calea Victoriei, it served as Kinstellar’s headquarters for over 17 years. The decision to relocate was driven by the significant growth of the team, with the management opting for a larger and more efficient space.

Mihaela Pană, Partner Private Investments Capital Markets Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: “Unlike most law firms in Romania, Kinstellar was the long-term owner of this remarkable villa. Selling such properties can be challenging due to their listed-building status and, in this case, the need to time the transaction with Kinstellar’s integration of Noerr team as well as the relocation to the new space. I am pleased that we found a buyer and the perfect solutions to coordinate all these aspects. Located in the immediate vicinity to Calea Victoriei, a highly dynamic area undergoing significant transformation, the property represents a unique investment opportunity due to its location, architecture and structure. It includes a refurbished and well-preserved historical villa, along with a modern office building seamlessly integrated into the area’s architectural landscape.”

Kinstellar leased 2,000 sq. m in Globalworth Tower, a landmark building located in the Floreasca – Barbu Văcărescu area, one of Bucharest’s most important business hubs.

Kinstellar is a regional law firm with offices in Central, Eastern, and Southeastern Europe, as well as Central Asia. With offices in 12 jurisdictions and a team of over 400 local and international lawyers, Kinstellar provides integrated legal advisory services across diverse markets, covering key areas such as financial law, competition, data protection, litigation, mergers & acquisitions, and employment law. The firm assists clients in strategic sectors including automotive, retail, energy, infrastructure, healthcare, real estate, and technology. Kinstellar’s Bucharest office is the largest in its network. In addition to legal advisory services, the local team also offers specialized tax and financial consultancy, supporting clients with tailored solutions for financing structures, tax optimization, and state aid projects.