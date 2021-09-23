KLG Europe Romania introduces Strongo, a home delivery service for oversized products

Strongo is the national courier service dedicated to the delivery of oversized products (large appliances, furniture, sanitary ware, construction materials) to the end-user. The new service benefits from the national network of KLG Europe Romania, which has 9 hubs strategically located in the country’s largest cities. Access to this infrastructure enables delivery in as little as 24-48 hours throughout Romania, including difficult-to-reach areas.

Strongo customers will benefit from door-to-door deliveries, refunds by collector or cash account, opening the package upon delivery, picking up residual packaging, returning documents, and the possibility to offer the buy-back option to the final consumer through the new service.

“Last year showed us that Romanians are increasingly willing to buy online appliances, furniture, sanitary ware or tools, in addition to items of fashion, personal care or IT. This is how the idea for Strongo appeared – by using this service, businesses with both physical and online stores will be able to access a service that specializes in delivering unconventional and bulky products to the end consumer,” explains Daniel Radu, National Transport Director.

Due to the high level of automation and digitization, Strongo provides customers with the ability to quickly implement flows and future strategies. In addition, through this service, Strongo customers will have access to a variety of logistics and road, sea, and air transport services via KLG Europe Romania. Furthermore, each end-user has direct access to complete information about courier service deliveries, while customers can see real-time reports.

“It is very important to create a relationship based on trust with our customers, which is why we have prioritized the transparency of all processes and easy access to all the information they need. All this is possible due to the infrastructure offered by KLG Europe Romania, which allows us to offer integrated services through Strongo,” added Daniel Radu, National Transport Director.

The unique internal distribution system with 24-48h coverage throughout Romania provides the advantage of access to the KLG Europe Romania network. The company intends to consolidate its position as a market leader in the national distribution of B2B goods through the groupage system. Thus, KLG Europe Romania provides daily routes to the regional hubs it covers throughout the country via two types of services: the 24h premium service and the 24-48h standard service.