Knauf Insulation buys the Gecsat mineral wool factory

Knauf Insulation, part of the Knauf Group, producer of insulation materials, announced the signing of the contract for the purchase of the Gecsat S.A. mineral wool factory in Târnăveni, Mureș County. The acquisition of the factory in Târnăveni aims to support deliveries to Knauf Insulation customers in the ever-growing markets of Romania, Eastern Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

“The acquisition of the Romanian plant will support Knauf Insulation’s growth objectives and provide additional capacity to meet the growing demand for our insulation solutions in the region,” said Dominique Bossan, CEO of Knauf Insulation Europe / Middle East / Asia. member of the Management Committee of the Knauf Group.

“Knauf Insulation intends to invest in state-of-the-art technologies and modernize the Romanian factory by aligning manufacturing processes with our standards, ensuring the highest quality solutions for our customers, while providing the safest possible working conditions for employees, but also the highest standards of ecological responsibility, in accordance with our commitment to a better world“, added Dominique Bossan.

“Being a family business, with Menschlichkeit (Humanity) as one of our core values, it is very important for us to be a good employer, but also a good example for the local communities in which we operate. At every stage of the factory acquisition and modernization process, Knauf Insulation will work closely with the factory teams, the local community and the authorities,” said in his turn Adrian Garofeanu, General Manager of Knauf Insulation Romania and Bulgaria.

Following the conclusion of the transaction, Knauf Insulation plans to invest in upgrading the production line in Târnăveni to Knauf Insulation standards to produce glass mineral wool with innovative ECOSE® technology.