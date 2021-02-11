Korean retailer MUMUSO opens a new mono-brand store in ParkLake shopping center

The Mumuso fashion brand, present in over 3500 stores in 30 countries, opens the forth mono-brand store in Romania in the ParkLake shopping center in Bucharest, owned by Sonna Sierra, a transaction intermediated by the real estate consulting company Cushman & Wakefield Echinox.

MUMUSO is a brand founded in Korea in 2014, present in Romania through mono-brand stores located in Militari Shopping Center, DN 1 Value Center and Dâmbovița Mall. The Parklake store will open in February 2021 and will have 150 square meters.

Dana Radoveneanu, Senior Consultant Retail Agency, Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: „The Romanian retail market continues to offer many opportunities, amid the fact that 2020 was a year full of challenges. Therefore, the Korean brand MUMUSO decided to open a new store with a key position in ParkLake, one of the most important shopping centers in Bucharest. The brand will offer customers a unique shopping experience, through its varied range of products and a combination of traditional and modern Korean concepts.”

Xia Xueyu, Administrator, MUMUSO: ”Our desire is for every heart to be delighted with a quality lifestyle!”

MUMUSO is a brand addressed to young people, inspired by the Korean fashion trends in combining the traditional culture with modern society, symbolizing the cheerful and tenacious spirit present in every corner of the world. The company’s operational center is located in Shanghai, China. The products inspired by the original cartoon character IP belonging to The MUMUSO Family are synonyms of happiness and fun. The variety of categories and products include: fashion products for adults and children, footwear and accessories, beauty products, appliances, household items and stationery.