Kurzarbeit law promulgated. Employers may reduce employees’ working time by up to 80%

President Klaus Iohannis has promulgated the law that allows the decrease of the working time during the pandemic by up to 80%, the so-called “kurzarbeit law”.

According to the bill, during the state of emergency and state of alert and within a period by up to three months from the date since the end of the last state of emergency, alert or curfew has been enforced, companies in need are allowed to reduce their working time and employees will get by 25% less money.

Employers must obtain a written agreement of their employees for this decrease of the working hours and of the incomes by default.

The draft law was adopted in Parliament in early March. The report of the Labour committee said that the extension of the measure to reduce the activity from 50% up to 80% at the most is necessary, as it was determined that during the curfew prompted by the pandemic the activities of the business entities have been reduced by more than 50%.

More precisely, employers in exceptional situations can reduce the working time by up to 80%, with the Government subsidizing 75% of the gap between the normal salary and the one granted for less working hours. Only the value of the gross medium wage will be covered.

Hiring staff for the similar activities or positions as the ones of employees whose working time has been decreased is forbidden during the period of implementation the „kurzarbeit” programme.