Last call to apply for the Future Makers competition, with total prizes of EUR 20,000

Youngsters with future-oriented entrepreneurial ideas have 3 more days to apply to the Future Makers competition. The extended deadline is June 7th and teams with at least half young people between 18 and 29 years old who have business ideas that they want to turn into reality are invited to apply.

Future Makers is an entrepreneurial education program for young people aged 18 to 29. This year, in its third edition, the program offers total prizes worth 20,000 euros, incubation and mentorship for ideas that propose concrete solutions to solve the challenges that the future ahead of us.

“Romania needs now more solutions to support the adaptation to post-pandemic world, to new forms of work, trade, entertainment, education, transport, interaction in public spaces and the next generation entering the labor market will find fewer things ready to create more. Whether the solution takes the form of a business, a sustainable NGO project, a civic movement looking for a sustainable model, we can help with specialized trainers, mentors, international connection and prizes of 20,000 euro.”

EcoTree, The Adventures of Tzitzi-Poc, I’m Fine, Veltra Bikes, Auttie, Re-cycled are some of the winning ideas from the past years, and, in an extraordinary edition in March, 3 Romanian solutions to the Covid-19 challenges have already received 10,000 euro in financial support and mentorship in Future Makers: VecinulTau.ro, neighborhood help platform, Air Up – prototype medical ventilator and Smart Disinfection System, disinfection gate.

George Buhnici (entrepreneur), Andreea Roșca (entrepreneur), Marius Ștefan (Autonom), Sergiu Neguț (MSM / FintechOS), Paris Nikolopoulos (Coca Cola Romania), Ioan Iacob, (Qualitance), Mihai Toader-Pasti (EFdeN), Ionuț Bonoiu (Forbes Romania), Irina Anghel Enescu (South Eastern European Private Equity & VC Association) and Viorel Urda (the big winner of Future Makers 2019) are members of the Future Makers jury, which is waiting to select the best 50 business ideas for the future. Registrations are available here until June 7th, 2020.

“Moments of uncertainty like the one we are experiencing now generated by the pandemic prove to us how important future-oriented education is, the development of agility and the capacity to invent and reinvent. Together with our partners, we have managed in recent years to build learning and growth spaces for 100 teams of young people, many of them already managing to develop sustainable businesses that then accessed investments of hundreds of thousands of euros. We will continue in 2020 to develop a strong community of young people who better understands the opportunities and challenges of the future,” said Ciprian Stănescu, Co-Founder, Social Innovation Solutions.