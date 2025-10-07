Leadership change at GROUPE ATLANTIC Romania

GROUPE ATLANTIC, a French global leader in the HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) industry, announces the appointment of Florent Blain as Plant Manager of the Group’s factory in Ploiești, Prahova County.

Florent Blain joined GROUPE ATLANTIC in 2006 and has held several key positions in production, R&D, and plant management, both in Europe and internationally. Over nearly two decades, he has contributed to the Group’s growth through projects such as the integration of thermodynamic water heaters in 2010, a milestone aligned with the company’s decarbonisation strategy.

“My vision for the Ploiești plant is to build a dynamic and well-coordinated team where participation is encouraged at all levels. I want every employee to feel like an ‘owner’ of our collective success. By fostering engagement, collaboration, and accountability, we will create a strong, motivated team capable of driving sustainable growth and operational excellence,” said Florent Blain, Plant Manager of Groupe Atlantic Romania.

As Plant Manager, Florent Blain will oversee the development of the Ploiești site, ensuring the highest standards of safety, quality, and efficiency, while building a strong and motivated local team.

“Groupe Atlantic’s DNA and values guide all our actions, and in every international project it is essential to respect local culture, diversity, and the history of the region. I would also like to emphasize the importance of local support, in particular that of the mayor of Ariceștii Rahtivani, Prahova, Mr. Gheorghe Orbu, whom I thank for his invaluable help and commitment to our cause,” added Florent BLAIN.

The Ploiești factory represents Groupe Atlantic’s first major investment of this scale in Eastern Europe, with €40 million invested to date and an additional €10 million planned by 2026. Currently employing 65 people, the site is expected to grow to more than 200 employees by 2026 and continue expanding in 2027. The facility will serve several Eastern European markets, including Romania, Poland, Austria, and Germany, producing indirect cylinders designed for integration with heat pumps, gas boilers, and solar panels, ensuring efficient and sustainable hot water solutions for residential use.

“Romania is a key strategic location for GROUPE ATLANTIC. The Ploiești facility will play a crucial role in supporting our growth, strengthening our industrial footprint, and delivering high-quality solutions to our customers in the region. This appointment reinforces our commitment to operational excellence and to building a strong, competent, and motivated team in Romania,” said Arnaud CODRON, Industrial Director of GROUPE ATLANTIC.

With 33 industrial sites worldwide, GROUPE ATLANTIC continues to expand its presence in Europe and globally, driving innovation and sustainability in the HVAC sector.

Founded in 1968, GROUPE ATLANTIC is one of the leading companies in the HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning) sector, with a mission to provide comfort solutions that are eco-efficient, affordable, and reliable. With over 13,000 employees and operations on five continents, the Group develops, manufactures, and markets solutions for water and air heating and cooling, serving millions of customers around the world.