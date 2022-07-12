Lemon.io, the Ukrainian marketplace platform for freelance programmers, launched in Romania

Lemon.io, a Ukrainian startup that functions as a job marketplace for freelance programmers, was launched in Romania and is looking to recruit 100+ IT specialists from the local market to work remotely on projects for start-ups in Silicon Valley, in addition to the 60+ Romanians the company has already co-opted over the last few months.

The Ukrainian start-up aims to become the main source of income for 1.000 developers by the end of the year. Lemon.io now collaborates with 540+ freelancers from over 26 countries.

,,We have turned to IT specialists in Eastern Europe because they are globally recognized for their expertise and dedication. Because this region is already offering the highest quality services to many companies in the United States and Western Europe, it has often been called an offshore software development paradise. Ukraine, Romania, and Poland are in top 10 Eastern European countries in terms of the best IT services. In addition, their specialists can communicate in English at an advanced level. Thus, for us it was natural to turn our attention to Romanian IT professionals,” says Aleksandr Volodarsky, CEO and co-founder of Lemon.io.

Lemon.io entered Romania and Poland shortly after the beginning of the war in Ukraine to extend their talent pool and reach their goal of 20 million dollars in revenue this year.

Since February, Lemon.io donates almost all its profits to the Ukrainian army to support its country in winning the war. ,,Even though there is a lot of competition between the companies that hunt the most skilled IT experts from Romania, we believe that there is a wide range of talents who are ready to move on to the next level in their careers, to make the transition from employee to freelancer, enjoying flexibility and independence. The pandemic and, then once again, the war in Ukraine have shown us all that remote work is a great advantage especially in crisis situations. Currently, we are already collaborating fully remotely with 61 local IT specialists from Bucharest, Iasi and Cluj and we are looking for another 100 devs,” concludes the CEO of Lemon.io.

The business model of the start-up founded in 2015 differs from the competition by a series of aspects specially designed to do „justice for all” – to both freelancers who are paid correctly, based on experience, and customers who receive high quality services at reasonable prices.

Specialists’ rates vary depending on the career stage and the level of expertise and the type of programming language the know. A programmer can earn from 25 to 60 dollars per hour or even more, and the payment is made twice a month.

To ensure that only serious and well-trained professionals are registered in the marketplace, Lemon.io has created a 4-step verification process. A carefully trained internal team evaluates all applicants by testing their English level, soft skills, and technical knowledge. Then the Lemon.io team offers to each developer projects which they hand-pick to match area of expertise and interest of every single freelancer.

Unlike classic bidding platforms for freelancers, Lemon.io has the advantage that specialists who have successfully completed the verification process automatically receive projects in less than a week, without direct competition that could offer a lower price. In addition, freelancers do not pay any admission or funds withdrawal commission, the fees being covered by the clients.

Lemon.io is aimed at responsible and disciplined IT people, specialists with at least 4 years of programming experience who want to start their own business. The company recruits both full-time and part-time freelancers (minimum 20 hours of work per week).

Most in-demand IT technology skills at Lemon.io are: React, Node, Python, Vue.js, Ruby, Typescript, React Native, Angular, Flutter, Data Science, DevOps.