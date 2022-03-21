Lemon Office Design signs the design project for Superbet offices at One Cotroceni Park

Lemon Office Design, the office division of Lemon Interior Design, announces a partnership with Superbet for the design concept and arrangement of the company`s offices at One Cotroceni Park. The largest sports betting operator announced earlier last year the relocation of its headquarters to the One Cotroceni Park office building, where it will occupy a space with an area of 10,213 square meters, consisting of office areas and terrace.

“The collaboration with Superbet team was a good opportunity for us to put into practice all the experience and expertise gathered over time in arranging such a generous space and, at the same time, so appealing for us as designers. We rely on a team with high qualities in the field and we are happy to be able to offer a concept that responds to the new vision of the company, integrating Superbet’s current brand identity”, said Elena Oancea, co-founder of Lemon Interior Design.

Superbet has chosen to focus on improving the working environment with the relocation of its offices at One Cotroceni Park mixed-use development. The generous surface area, access to facilities and comfort are intertwined with the contemporary design of the workspace. Lemon Office Design team folded on Superbet’s new brand vision, creating a space not only functional and aesthetically remarkable, but also with a highly recognizable identity, in line with the company’s values.

“In our view, the office transcends its typical functionality and becomes a space with personality, which offers a balance between the needs of a community, functionality, ergonomic rules and, last but not least, design. These are elements that we have integrated in the arrangement of the Superbet company’s offices”, Elena Oancea further comments.

“The physical return to the office and the reunion with colleagues after two extremely difficult years for many of us in a space that is not only new, but also provides comfort and quick access to its facilities, is equivalent to a new beginning. In the new post-pandemic context of hybrid work, the office has truly become a place for teambuilding, a vector that strengthens the company’s culture, deepening employee involvement, loyalty, and retention. The arrangement of the space by the Lemon Office Design team in accordance with the company’s values contributes to the consolidation of the feeling of belonging to the big Superbet family”, comment Paul Neagoe, Chief of Staff Superbet Group.

The largest urban regeneration project in Bucharest, One Cotroceni Park developed by One United Properties in Cotroceni area is shaping up to be a real city within a city, composed of residential units and office spaces, as well as a commercial area that will provide access to a wide range of services.

Founded by Cristina Căpitanu and Elena Oancea, Lemon Interior Design stands out for its complex interior design concepts and management, both for residential segment and office spaces, through its Lemon Office Design office division.