Lensa expands in R. of Moldova. First store opened in Chisinau

The Romanian optical retailer, Lensa, has expanded its activity in the Republic of Moldova as of today. The first Lensa showroom opened in Chisinau, following an investment of approximately 140,000 euros.

The new showroom in Chisinau is the 57th store in the optical retailer’s network. It has a sales area of ​​160 square meters and is equipped with two optometric offices where customers can benefit from free consultations.

“On the anniversary of 10 years of existence on the Romanian market, we decided that it is a good time to take the Lensa story beyond the country’s borders. The launch of Lensa in the Republic of Moldova is a strong promise that we make to Moldovans. We will be as dedicated as we have been in changing the lives of people who need to correct their vision for the better, and we will come up with quality solutions and products every day for any visual need“, said Daniel Crăciun, CEO and founder of Lensa.

In Romania, in the first quarter of 2023, Lensa opened 9 stores in Sibiu, Bucharest (2), Râmnicu Vâlcea, Slatina, Craiova, Ploiesti, Sfântu Gheorghe and Bârlad, exceeding the initial expansion plans. The total investment in the expansion of the store network between January and April 2023 amounted to just over 1 million euros, and the number of employees increased to 500 people at the end of April 2023.