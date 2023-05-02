Lensa posts cumulative turnover of over RON 317 M in 10 years of activity

The Romanian optical retailer, Lensa, inaugurates 10 years of activity, with a cumulative turnover of over 317 million lei between May 2013 and December 2022. In 2022, Lensa recorded a 70% increase in turnover compared to of 2021, reaching total revenues of over 134 million lei.

With an online store and a network of 48 showrooms in 25 cities in the country, Lensa is today positioned among the largest optical retailers in Romania. Investments in the development of the store network have currently reached around 5.5 million euros. In the last year, Lensa adopted an accelerated expansion strategy, so that between January 2022 and April 2023 the company opened a record number of 33 units.

“On the 10th anniversary of Lensa, we look back with joy, because we know that we managed to change the lives of hundreds of thousands of Romanians for the better. The anniversary balance sheet shows that we have successfully fulfilled the objective with which we set out at the beginning, that of offering 1 million free consultations to Romanians. Lensa recorded a spectacular growth in recent years in Romania. In 2022, the turnover far exceeded our expectations, which is due to the professionalism and agility of the Lensa team. We want to maintain the pace of growth and offer the best services and products to all people who need to improve their visual performance”, said Daniel Crăciun, CEO and founder of Lensa.

In its 10 years of existence, Lensa has offered Romanians over 1.1 million free optometric consultations and registered 1.5 million orders, serving approximately 750,000 customers. Between May 2 and June 6, Lensa celebrates 10 years of existence with an extensive discount campaign of up to 90%, on all product categories, available both on Lensa.ro and in stores.