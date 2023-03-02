LevelUP – First Health & Life Sciences Accelerator in Romania

INNO, the North-West Regional Development Agency’s department responsible for regional innovation and attracting investors, launches the first accelerator in Romania exclusively dedicated to start-ups in the fields of health and life sciences, LevelUP Health & Life Sciences Accelerator. The accelerator has been developed with assistance from EIT Health as part of their Drive program. The accelerator offers expert assistance to teams looking to hasten the commercialization, validation, promotion, and sales of their solutions, obtain authorizations or access funding sources.

Early-stage start-ups that are registered with the Trade Registry and working on solutions in the fields of life sciences and health can uply until April 2, 2023. Teams with just a prototype may also apply, but they must commit to forming a commercial company by the end of the acceleration program. Teams can apply by filling out this form.

LevelUP Health & Life Sciences Accelerator will take place in Cluj-Napoca over ten meetings spread over a period of six months, with the possibility of attending online. The program will start with a bootcamp designed to improve participants’ understanding of business development and introduce them to the accelerator’s specialists, with whom they will collaborate to chart their personal roadmap. Based on this plan, start-ups will conduct specific activities using the resources provided in the accelerator to validate the business hypotheses underlying their solutions and get closer to their objectives.

The bi-monthly meetings will provide an opportunity for entrepreneurs to share the results of their activities, as well as the lessons they have learned and other important nuances they have discovered in front of a panel of regional and international experts who will provide critical feedback. Between these meetings, participants will focus on executing their tasks and mentoring activities, with teams having direct access to any of the program’s experts and 1-on-1 meetings with them.

At the end of each meeting, there will be advanced workshops on topics relevant to their businesses, such as obtaining accreditations for medical devices, protecting intellectual property, promoting and selling their solutions, developing strategic partnerships and networking, attracting public and private funding, validating problems or solutions, and many other topics of interest to the field in which they operate.

The program’s highlight is Demo Day, where start-ups will have the opportunity to pitch in front of investors and experts and convince them to join their cause.

The program’s intrinsic value is of 8,000 euros per team, without quantifying the direct and indirect benefits resulting from interactions with experts, promoting ideas internationally, and being integrated into the international network of NW RDA and EIT Health partners.