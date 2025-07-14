LIBERTY Galați Appoints New Executive Management Team

Leadership Changes at LIBERTY Galați

Radu Ionescu steps down as General Manager of LIBERTY Galați and Tubular but will remain as a trusted adviser and business partner.

Ajay Aggarwal, Chairman of the Board, returns as interim General Manager. With over 35 years of international experience in finance, trading, and M&A, Aggarwal previously led the company to record-breaking performance in 2021 with 2.35 million tonnes of production and RON 9.37 billion in turnover. He will guide the team in reinforcing LIBERTY Galați’s strategic role in Romania’s economy.

New Board Appointment

Oana Petrescu joins the Board as a key member instrumental in formulating the company’s restructuring plan. With three decades of experience in financial and business turnaround, including leadership roles at Arthur Andersen, Ernst & Young, Deloitte, and BCR, she is currently Restructuring Partner at EuroInsol.

Strengthening the Romanian Leadership Team

Cornel Moisescu is promoted to Head of Production, overseeing upstream and downstream operations, including all rolling mills and coating lines.

Aida Nechifor is appointed Head of Finance. With over 20 years at Galați, she previously held key leadership roles including CFO and General Manager. She currently serves as President of UniRomSider.

The company has initiated an executive search process, in collaboration with a global recruitment firm, to identify a permanent General Manager and strengthen leadership in critical areas.