LIBERTY Galati completes €13.5 million modernisation of Hot Stove No1

LIBERTY Galați has announced today the completion of its EUR13.5 million modernization of the Hot Stove No. 1 which works with the steelworks’ Blast Furnace No. 5. The modernisation programme, which was delivered despite COVID-19 complications, will increase the performance and reduce the costs of the plant.

The hot stove is a major piece of enabling equipment, with a height of over 40 meters, which ensures the preheating of air to a temperature of about 1,200 degrees Celsius before it is then blown into the Blast Furnace to support the smelting process. The new equipment is currently undergoing the final hot tests and was introduced into the flow process, after a successful ramp-up.

The stove uses state-of-the-art technology which will ensure a significantly higher operational performance from Blast Furnace No. 5 as well as improving costs, thanks to better energy efficiency.

The modernisation work was performed by complex teams of suppliers from Romania, Luxembourg, Germany and Portugal, along with a team of specialists from the Plant including blast furnace operators, project managers, automation engineers and others.

Bogdan Grecu, Chief Executive Officer of LIBERTY Galati, said: “This complex project is an essential and extensive upgrade which will ensure the continuity of our hot flow, improve our efficiency and reduce our costs. I’m very grateful to the whole team for delivering this project on time and in such difficult conditions.”