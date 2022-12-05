LIBERTY Galati to begin Blast Furnace No. 5 care and maintenance programme

LIBERTY Galati will begin a RON18.3 million care and maintenance programme for Blast Furnace No 5 this week. The programme, which is expected to run until the beginning of next year, will significantly improve the safety, stability, reliability and energy usage performance of the furnace. The timing of the programme, with steel demand across Europe impacted by macro-economic issues, will allow Galati to make the improvements to its production processes without impacting customer delivery.

Work during the care and maintenance period will involve the replacement of the wear plates and two of the BLT gears, unblocking the skip pit and the BF scrubber as well as cleaning the BF shaft and top platforms.

Employees will be retained during the care and maintenance programme.

LIBERTY Galati’s rolling mills will remain in full production as the business continues to serve its customers as normal. It will continue to review its pricing strategy to ensure its sales maintain an effective contribution.