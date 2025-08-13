The tubular products manufacturer Liberty Tubular Products Galați SA, part of the same multinational conglomerate GFG Alliance controlled by billionaire Sanjeev Gupta, like the steel plant Liberty Galați (formerly Sidex), has also entered a preventive composition procedure to avoid insolvency. This procedure is a safeguard mechanism through which financially troubled, but not yet insolvent, debtors can reach a formal agreement with their creditors regarding debt repayment, while ensuring the continuity and viability of their operations so they can meet their obligations and continue their business activities.

The court approved Liberty Tubular Products Galați SA’s request to enter a preventive composition procedure and ordered the suspension of enforcement actions against the company for a period of four months. The company, together with its court-appointed administrator, the Euro Insol – CITR consortium, has two months to develop a restructuring plan.

“(…) The petitioner (Liberty Tubular Products Galați SA) stated that, following the approval of the enforcement proceedings ordered on 30.07.2025 at the request of the creditor (…) SRL, (…), a garnishment was imposed on all the company’s bank accounts on 04.08.2025 to recover the amount of 9,515,973.36 lei. This measure led to the blocking of current operations, including the inability to pay employee salaries. The petitioner also noted that there is a direct interdependence between its activity and that of Liberty Galați SA, and blocking its accounts negatively affects the latter’s restructuring plan, both companies having a strategic role in the industrial infrastructure and in the context of national security,” the reasoning for approving the preventive composition request states, as quoted by Profit.ro.

Liberty Tubular Products Galați SA recorded its first loss in 13 years in 2024, with a negative result of almost 5.6 million lei, on a turnover of over 142 million lei. The previous loss was recorded in 2011 (2.96 million lei), according to data reported to the Ministry of Finance. The average number of employees decreased by almost two-thirds last year, from 150 to 52 people, and total debts exploded, increasing 9.3 times, from 26.19 to 244.19 million lei.

The court has 2 insolvency petitions filed by creditors for Liberty Tubular Products Galați, with trial dates set for November. Liberty Tubular Products Galați produces longitudinally welded pipes from thick sheet metal manufactured by the Liberty Galați plant, for methane gas, oil or water mains, as well as for compressor stations, pressure boilers and constructions.