Lidl and Kaufland Lead Romania’s Supermarket Market

Romania’s supermarket sector closed 2024 with a total turnover of 149 billion lei, up 4.35% compared to the previous year, and a cumulative net profit of 4.1 billion lei, according to the financial analysis platform RisCo.ro.

The top supermarkets in Romania, based on financial data reported for 2024, are as follows:

1. Lidl

Lidl ranks first among supermarkets in Romania, reporting a turnover of 23.97 billion lei and a net profit of 1.22 billion lei in 2024. The company employed 12,735 people, with sales per employee of 1.88 million lei. Lidl is 100% owned by the German company W E International GMBH.

2. Kaufland

Kaufland is in second place, with a turnover of 19.58 billion lei and a net profit of 1.15 billion lei. The company had 14,592 employees, with sales per employee of 1.34 million lei. Kaufland’s main shareholder is the German company Kaufland International Erste GMBH, holding 99.9%.

3. Profi

Profi ranks third, recording a turnover of 14.12 billion lei and a net loss of 210 million lei in 2024. The company employed 6,072 people, with average sales per employee of 2.32 million lei. Profi’s main shareholder is Delhaize The Lion Nederland BV from the Netherlands, owning 100%.

4. Carrefour

Carrefour is in fourth place, with a turnover of 12.54 billion lei and a net profit of 52.4 million lei. The total number of employees was 10,141, with sales per employee of 1.23 million lei. Carrefour is owned 94.36% by the French company Hyparlo Sas.

5. Mega Image

Mega Image ranks fifth, reporting a turnover of 10.58 billion lei and a net profit of 116.9 million lei. The company employed 10,317 people, with sales per employee of 1.02 million lei. Mega Image is 100% owned by Delhaize The Lion Nederland BV.

6. Penny

Penny ranks sixth, with a turnover of 9.44 billion lei and a net profit of 224.9 million lei. The company had 7,283 employees, with sales per employee of 1.29 million lei. Penny is 100% owned by the German company Rewe Beteiligungs Holding International GMBH.

7. Auchan

Auchan closes the top seven, reporting a turnover of 7.74 billion lei and a net loss of 8.6 million lei in 2024. The company employed 6,663 people, with sales per employee of 1.16 million lei. Auchan belongs to the French Mulliez group, with 75% owned by the Dutch company Monicole Exploitatiemaatschappij BV and 25% by the French company Auchan Retail International SA.

All the companies in the top seven are controlled by foreign groups — mainly from Germany, France, and Belgium. Lidl and Kaufland, both with German ownership, together generate over one-third of all food retail sales in Romania.

Supermarket Market Trends Over the Last Three Years

The supermarket market in Romania has seen moderate and steady growth over the past three years. According to RisCo.ro, the total market value was:

2022: 127.5 billion lei (+17.5%)

2023: 143.4 billion lei (+12.6%)

2024: 149.7 billion lei (+4.35%)

The industry’s net profit ranged between 4.1 and 4.5 billion lei, with an average profit margin of 2.7%–3.4%. Profit margins remain low given the sector.

The total number of employees has remained above 170,000, while sales per employee gradually increased from 685,000 lei in 2022 to 875,000 lei in 2024.

Romania’s supermarket market continues a moderate upward trend, dominated by Lidl and Kaufland, which together account for over one-third of the sector’s total turnover.