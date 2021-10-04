LIFE IS HARD approves the division of shares and the transition to the main market

LIFE IS HARD S.A. (LIH), a technology company listed on BVB, AeRO market, approved the nominal division of the company’s shares from 1 RON/share to 0.5 RON/share and decided the company’s transition to the main market.

All LIFE IS HARD shareholders who have purchased shares until January 18, 2022 (ex-date January 19, 2022) and are registered in the Shareholders Register on January 20, 2022 will benefit from the division process. Moreover, the effective date of payment will be January 21, 2022.

“The split is a way to facilitate the trading of LIH shares. We want to offer our investors more flexibility regarding the portfolios they own, and the division of shares will also contribute to increasing the level of liquidity in the long run”, mentions Cătălin Chiş, Chairman of the LIFE IS HARD Board of Directors.

Regarding the transition to the regulated capital market, Cătălin Chiş estimates that “it is a project whose realization will be seen in the beginning of 2023″.

Both decisions are taken in the context in which the value of the company has grown steadily, reaching approx. 58 million lei, according to BVB. Furthermore, an indicative consolidation of the turnover shows over 15 million lei at the level of all LIH holdings in H1 2021.

The figures are the result of the new development strategy which, starting with 2020, aims at strengthening LIH’s foundation and increasing its skills through mergers and acquisitions. The company has already expanded into three new areas: telecommunications and e-commerce – by taking over the goodwill of APS and TreeComm, respectively by acquiring 100% of Innobyte’s shares, while the first step for expanding was entering into the shareholding of Performia Finance, a consulting company that offers financial services.

The LIFE IS HARD acquisition campaign continues for the next 12 months, and the company targets technology players with complementary skills for building partnerships and solid performances.

For 2021, LIFE IS HARD aims to reach a consolidated turnover of 30 million lei, and by 2022 the capitalization to reach 100 million lei.

LIFE IS HARD is the first Romanian software company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange – the AeRO market, and has advanced expertise in the development of digitization projects for companies and communities.

Recently, LIFE IS HARD was designated by BVB as one of the 20 companies that are part of the BET AeRO index to be launched on October 11, 2021.