Lime scooters join Uber app in Bucharest

From today, Lime e-scooters will be available for booking directly in the Uber app. Alongside UberX, Uber Select and Green, the addition of Lime scooters means residents in Bucharest now have another opportunity to travel easily and conveniently from A to B using Uber.

Riders using the Uber app will now see nearby Lime scooters on the home screen, after tap in the Rent button first, making it easier than ever to choose a new mobility option. The more transportation modes people have at their fingertips, the easier it becomes to get around without owning a car.

The Lime E-scooters fleet will be available for Uber riders and will cost 3 Lei to unlock, and 0.6 Lei per minute to use afterwards. All scooters have a maximum speed of 20km/h. Before each ride, users are advised to wear a helmet and receive tips and tricks on how to move safely on the road.

As Bucharest continues to gradually lift lockdowns, we believe micro mobility will play an important role in complementing and extending public transport networks. Micro mobility also serves as a great alternative to moving around safely with its ability to provide socially distanced commuting, at an affordable price.

How does it work:

Open your Uber App and tap rent to find a vehicle near you

Select the scooter of your choice and follow the itinerary

Unlock the scooter by scanning the QR code on the handlebar to unlock it

The journey starts! Drive on the road and not on the sidewalk

To end your ride, open your Uber app, make sure you are parking in an authorized zone and then tap ‘End trip’

[Note: In some markets (where local regulations require it), we also require the rider to upload their identification before renting a scooter.]