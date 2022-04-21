Linnify Joins Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program

Linnify, a strategic partner when it comes to transforming ideas within the Health, Wellbeing, and Education industries into successful and scalable products, today announced that it has joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage program as a Service Partner, giving Google Cloud

customers the ability to change the way people experience life.

As a Google Cloud partner, Linnify offers customers a full suite of services in order to reach market success for any life-changing idea: from end-to-end product development to go-to-market; to clean and intuitive design that attracts users and keeps them engaged.

“Becoming a Service Partner in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage program serves as a pledge to our commitment to creating digital products that dare to change the way people experience life.” said Darius Bogdan, Head of the Backend department at Linnify. “We have been using Google Cloud ever since we started, which led to faster digitization of certain industries such as health, education, and wellbeing. The time and effort we put into learning and obtaining every certification needed have paid off with this amazing achievement. This will help us continue helping our clients and partners innovate through digitalization.”

