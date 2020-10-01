Local distributor of stationery relocates to Logistic Park in Mogosoaia

Dacris, a local importer and distributor of stationery and complete office solutions in Romania, has relocated its business in a new warehouse of 4.000 sqm, where they will conduct their warehousing, logistics and office activity. The process was brokered by Dunwell, the only real estate agency specialized exclusively on industrial in Romania.

The relocation from the previous 4 warehouses that Dacris owns in Otopeni, which they will keep for special projects, into Logicor Mogosoaia Logistic Park has been a natural step, during a year of uncertainty regarding the consumers’ habits.

„We need unity and efficiency, both within our activity and with regards to the costs of personnel and handling. Thus, we have extended in a new warehouse, where we can organize in a timely manner to promptly respond to our clients’ requests. This is how we have managed to maintain our business on an ascending trend over the past few years, together with digitalization in various areas: we are paying much attention to our clients’ needs, whether B2B or distributors. Our flexibility and adaptability have brought us in top and kept us there. We were happy to discover that Dunwell’s activity is guided by the same principles and our decision to relocate was an easy one, as soon as we understood the advantages for our future activity and the way this relocation fits perfectly with our plans”, Lidia Fati, Co-Founder Dacris stated.

„We’ve been following Dacris’ activity for a while now and, as in most of our transactions, we proactively approach our clients with personalized solutions, to help them raise their productivity, to allow them to concentrate on the creative part of their business and to attract new capital. We were happy to concentrate Dacris’ warehouses from northern city into an A-class hub within Logicor. A Romanian business has had the courage to make a move to expand and consolidate during these times that allow very little long-term forecast. And we consider each relocation that contributes to Romanian businesses growth as a reward for us also”, Daniel Cautiș, managing partner Dunwell has stated.

Mihai Diaconescu, General Manager Logicor Romania, acknowledges: “We are happy to have Dacris as our tenant in Mogosoaia Logistic Park and we trust the warehouse they have occupied will be a strong basis for a steady growth. This transaction, occurred during a time with many challenges for the economy, completes to 100% our occupancy and thus gives us the opportunity to concentrate on developing the new 35.000 sqm warehouse, for which we have already obtained the building permit. We expect that the improvements with the road infrastructure in the area (Mogosoaia RingRoad Passage, the railway between North Railway Station and Otopeni Airport, Straulesti Subway) will offer our current and future tenants better access to our park.

During this transaction, Dunwell has been a trusted partner, who has constructively managed the negotiation process, in a balanced and fair manner.

We would like to thank Dacris for their choice and we wish them best of luck in their activity.”

According to Daniel Cautiș, the industrial real estate market is undergoing a time of stability and development. “We observe new entries that see Romania’s growth potential and enter the market as start-ups that need warehousing. We have noticed significant increases, especially in areas such as IT&C and retail.”

Dunwell experts highlight that the passage from traditional to online retail has immediately shown in requests for temporary warehousing, extensions based on consumers’ change in shopping habits etc. “Relocations from B-class to A-class spaces are nowadays’ trend, together with SMEs development, which either move to A-class, or to built-to-own solutions, created with European funds.”