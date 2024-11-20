Lockheed Martin to Produce Batteries in Romania with EU Funds

US defense producer Lockheed Martin will sign a letter of intent with the Romanian chemical company Sinteza SA, for a project to produce long-term energy storage batteries in Romania, using its own technology, GridStar Flow, according to Profit.ro.

The project amounts to 50 million euros, with 25 million euros coming from a European state grant, through Romania’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

The main shareholders of Sinteza SA, a business with a turnover of 14.6 million lei and losses of about 10.7 million lei last year, are BT Asset Management (33.8%), Radu Pascu (31.1%) and Platforma ROCA (18%).

Lockheed Martin is a supplier of Patriot missile system components and, at the same time, the Pentagon’s prime contractor for the F-35 multirole aircraft.

