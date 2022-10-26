Logicor expands Bucharest II Logistics Park with an additional 21,200 sqm of prime warehouse space

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Logicor, the owner and manager of logistics real estate in Europe, has completed the development of c. 21,200 sqm prime warehouse space in the Logicor Bucharest II Logistics Park, 10 km northeast of Bucharest city centre.

The brand-new space is 85% let to a range of leading companies including the international parcel delivery service DPD, the lighting and furniture retailer The Home, the medical equipment distributor Prime Healthcare, the agribusiness company Maria Food Nova – Maria Group, and the provider of integrated logistics services Euroccoper.

Logicor Bucharest II Logistics Park now consists of two multi-let buildings with a total area of c.39,000 sqm, in process of being certified BREEAM Very Good.

The development of additional c. 25,000 sqm in the park is scheduled to be completed in 2023.

Mihai Diaconescu, Asset Management Director for Logicor Romania, said: “Logicor Bucharest II Logistics Park is sustainably developed and well-located, enabling our customers to service the Bucharest Northern and Eastern areas.

“With the current demand of quality logistics property continuing to outpace supply, we are looking forward to delivering the additional c. 25,000 sqm of space in 2023.”

The Logicor Bucharest II Logistics Park is strategically located near the Bucharest ring road and in close vicinity to the A3 highway, connecting the capital to the north part of the country. Easy access is provided to the Bucharest city centre and the Henry Coanda International Airport.

Currently, Logicor Romania’s portfolio exceeds c. 260,000 sqm of A-class warehouse space of which c. 82,225 sqm were developed and delivered over the past 12 months. Logicor’s owned land zoned for logistics allows for the incremental development of more than 400,000 sqm in key economic hubs around the country.