CTP, a European developer, owner, and manager of industrial and logistics properties by gross lettable area (GLA), has leased an additional 42,000 sqm to Polish fashion producer LPP at CTPark Bucharest West, the largest industrial park in Central and Eastern Europe. LPP’s latest lease takes its total footprint at CTPark Bucharest West to 131,000 sqm.

The Polish fashion retailer signed its original lease at CTPark Bucharest West for 65,000 sqm in 2023 to create its first foreign distribution centre in Romania. The company soon expanded its facility in 2024 to bolster its e-commerce operations, increasing its total footprint to 90,000 sqm and representing a significant strategic move for the business.

LPP is one of the fastest-growing fashion retailers in Central Europe, with nearly 2,500 stores operational in 40 countries. The company owns five distinctive fashion brands: Reserved, Cropp, House, Mohito, and Sinsay. The LPP Group’s facility at CTPark Bucharest West, managed by LPP Logistics, houses the latest technology including state-of-the-art conveyor systems and workstations with the capacity to store up to 25 million items. LPP’s combined distribution centre, e-commerce and office facility is highly sustainable in its operations with photovoltaic panels, a rainwater recovery system and electric car charging stations enhancing energy efficiency and sustainable travel.

CTPark Bucharest West is the largest industrial park in Europe spanning approximately 857,000 sqm and ideally located to support businesses with the manufacturing, transportation and distribution of goods. The park sits on the A1 highway providing excellent access to Bucharest’s growing population and the rest of Europe, while the major Port of Constanta on the Black Sea is also within easy reach. The close proximity to the Port of Constanta also enables LPP to efficiently receive orders from its Asian suppliers. Its e-commerce facility supports deliveries from the wider LPP logistics network and acts as a cross-dock hub for deliveries from Poland.

CTPark Bucharest West includes the unique Clubhaus community centre, offering a high-quality working environment for its tenants and over 2,500 employees. Clubhaus offers facilities such as a restaurant, coffee shop, medical services, leisure & entertainment areas, green space and bicycle paths, serving as a community hub for neighbouring districts. A supermarket and sports ground were launched in 2024 while the bicycle paths will soon be extended.

Ionuț Anghel, Regional Development Manager at CTP Romania, commented: “LPP’s expansion is a true success story, and we are proud that CTP was chosen to be part of it! It is also a proof that our business model, obsessive about our client’s needs and readiness to support their growth, was a perfect fit for LPPs ambitious strategy. CTP Bucharest West is a state-of-the-art industrial park and role model in CTP’s portfolio – it offers a unique environment for clients like LPP and is always able to respond to their requirements. Our adjacent landbank of 1.8 million sqm offers development potential of 900k sqm, which would nearly double the size of the park, and is another reason our clients believe in CTP as a reliable and trusted partner for growth.”

Sebastian Sołtys, president of the management board of LPP Logistics, said: “Recently, LPP Logistics has been focusing on strengthening its overseas distribution and sourcing network. An important part of this process is the cooperation with a renowned partner such as CTP. Thanks to its strategic location, the LPP Distribution Centre in Romania plays an important role for us, and the Southern European region stands out for its significant growth potential. We are pleased to be able to realise our ambitious plans in cooperation with such a reliable and valued partner in the industry.”