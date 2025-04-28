LT.Wealth Launches TalentFinanciar.ro, a Local First

LT.Wealth, a newly launched Romanian brand in the investment sector, today announces the official launch of the TalentFinanciar.ro platform, a first on the local market. The platform offers users the opportunity to evaluate their personal financial profile for free until the end of April 30th (using the code Talent100), through a test based on behavioral science, helping them discover their strengths and vulnerabilities in financial decision-making. This tool is part of LT.Wealth’s vision to transform the way people manage their wealth — with a focus on self-knowledge, education, and strategic planning.

The launch is part of a broader mission: LT.Wealth, together with IZI Data, aims to map the financial talents of 10,000 Romanians by the end of 2025, as a first step in a unique national-level quantitative research initiative into Romanians’ investment profiles. The quantitative endeavor is based on a qualitative phase recently completed, whose conclusions — regarding dominant investor typologies and behavioral patterns — can be found in the report published at ltw.world/raport-cercetare. Preliminary results show that Romanian investors exhibit a unique combination of high emotional stability, rigorous planning, and a conservative orientation toward traditional assets. This “psychological signature” validates the need for a personalized educational and advisory approach — exactly what LT.Wealth offers through its programs.

“We believe that in order to build sustainable wealth, everyone must know their own financial profile. TalentFinanciar.ro is the starting point: in just a few minutes, anyone can discover what type of investor they are, their attitude toward risk, and which biases may affect their decisions,” explains Lucian Streche, founder of LT.Wealth. “At LT.Wealth, we do more than just provide financial advice — we cultivate legacies. We combine advanced financial strategy with behavioral psychology concepts so that each client can have an investment strategy aligned with their personality and dreams,” adds Streche.

The TalentFinanciar.ro platform uses a questionnaire developed in collaboration with behavioral finance experts and sociologists, identifying key talents based on five financial personality archetypes:

The Strategist – disciplined and rigorous

The Resilient – calm and emotionally balanced

The Visionary – open-minded and innovative

The Connector – social and collaborative

The Trailblazer – intuitive and risk-oriented

Additionally, it identifies unique personal traits from the blend of revealed characteristics. At the end, users receive a personalized profile highlighting their predominant “financial talents,” investment style recommendations, and practical advice (e.g., how to manage emotional reactions to market volatility). This evaluation is available free to the public only until the end of April 30th and serves as the foundation of LT.Wealth’s financial education methodology called PATH (Profile – Aspire – Take Action – Hold the course), a program guiding participants from self-knowledge to long-term financial planning.

The launch of LT.Wealth and TalentFinanciar.ro comes at a time when Romanians’ interest in investments and financial planning is growing, while financial education remains underdeveloped. According to recent studies, a large part of the population lacks a long-term financial plan and tends to make decisions emotionally rather than strategically. LT.Wealth aims to change this paradigm, offering both the tools for understanding and the expertise needed for informed action. Through its motto — “Curating wealth. Crafting legacies.” — the company conveys its commitment to building not just profitable structures, but true legacies for future generations.

Regarding the current context and the need to redefine Romanians’ relationship with money and investments, Silvia Luican, lead sociologist of LT.Wealth’s study, notes that “Romanian society has suffered collective financial traumas that have affected trust in investment decisions. Today, more and more Romanians want to move beyond myths and fears toward understanding and strategy. This research highlights the points of genuine openness towards a mature financial future.”

Beyond education, LT.Wealth also offers strategic financial consulting services for entrepreneurs and investors, leveraging the team’s over 17 years of experience in mergers and acquisitions, financial analysis, and corporate finance. “We live in a time when financial opportunities appear and disappear quickly, and uncertainty can discourage action. Our role is to bring clarity to the complexity of the investment universe. We position ourselves as financial architects for our clients — providing the structure and strategies they need so that their decisions are not reactive, but deliberate and well-founded,” says Lucian Streche.

Another unique dimension of LT.Wealth is the Inner Circle, an exclusive private club dedicated to the most prominent members of the LT.Wealth community. Operating by invitation only, the Inner Circle brings together investors, founders, and professionals with a shared vision. Within this community, members gain access to private events, unique co-investment opportunities, and direct mentorship from LT.Wealth experts and other industry leaders. “Some doors cannot be opened from the outside. Inner Circle is that community where trust-based relationships multiply opportunities,” says Cristina Cerga, LT.Wealth co-founder, emphasizing that membership is based on an application process to ensure alignment in values and goals.

About LT.Wealth:

LT.Wealth (Long Term Wealth) is a brand founded in 2025 by Lucian Streche, Andra Munteanu, and Cristina Cerga, with the mission to redefine how Romanians build prosperity. Through a holistic approach combining financial education (via the PATH program and the TalentFinanciar.ro platform), strategic consulting, and an exclusive investors’ community (Inner Circle), LT.Wealth helps people “know, plan, act, and persevere” on their financial and investment journey. For more information, visit www.ltw.world or www.talentfinanciar.ro.

About Lucian Streche:

A financial expert with over 17 years of experience, Lucian Streche has conducted in-depth financial analyses for over 100 companies across various industries, including software development, SaaS platforms, logistics, pharmaceuticals, retail, manufacturing, healthcare services, and more. His career began in academia at L’École Nationale Supérieure de l’Électronique et de ses Applications (ENSEA) in Paris, in electronics, before shifting to applied finance. Lucian has played an essential role in major transactions totaling hundreds of millions of euros.