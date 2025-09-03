Luka Zivkovic Appointed General Manager of Bonapp

Luka Zivkovic has been appointed General Manager of Bonapp, now part of Munch, Central and Eastern Europe’s leading app dedicated to reducing food waste. A leader with track record in business development and commercial strategy, Luka has been based in Romania since 2016, and now takes the company leadership from Diego Roy de Lachaise, who is stepping down to pursue personal ventures.

Founded in 2021 by French entrepreneurs Luka Zivkovic, Diego Roy de Lachaise, and Grégoire Vigroux, Bonapp quickly rose to prominence as a pioneer in Romania’s fight against food waste.

In early 2025, the company entered a new chapter by merging with Munch, the top food-saving app in the region. The merger brought together Bonapp’s dominant position in Romania and Munch’s regional reach and technological knowledge—creating a unified platform aimed at delivering a better, smarter experience for users.

Today, the company counts over 500,000 users and 2,200 partner merchants in Romania alone. Through its mobile app, Bonapp connects consumers with supermarkets, restaurants, bakeries, cafés, and hotels to offer surplus food nearing its expiration date at discounts of up to 80%. This not only helps reduce food waste but also allows consumers to shop smarter and stretch their household budgets further.

Luka Zivkovic has played a pivotal role in Bonapp’s growth since its founding. As Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer, he spearheaded commercial strategy, business development, and key partnerships, while assembling and guiding a high-performing sales team. His leadership has been instrumental in building a merchant network while delivering measurable environmental and economic impact.

With a diverse background across the BPO and FMCG industries, Luka brings deep operational expertise to the role. Prior to Bonapp, he held several responsibilities at global level in Product Marketing and Sales Enablement at TELUS Digital.

“I am truly honored to take on the role of General Manager at Bonapp,” said Luka Zivkovic. “Our app has always been about making a meaningful impact. As we continue scaling across Romania, I’m committed to deepening our sustainability mission, strengthening our partner ecosystem, and delivering even more value to our users. As food costs soar, Bonapp by Munch becomes not just a climate solution, but a practical way to protect purchasing power.”

“Luka’s appointment reflects our full confidence in him and the entire Romanian team,” added Kirill Perepelica, Co-Founder of Munch. “ Romania stands out as one of our most promising markets, and we are fully committed to supporting its growth. With Luka’s leadership, we are confident we’re well on our way!”

Grégoire Vigroux, Co-founder of Bonapp, concluded: “Since day 1, Luka has been the driving force behind our growth. His appointment as General Manager is the natural evolution of his resilience, hard work and dedication. With Luka at the helm, Bonapp is ideally positioned to reach our target in Romania: a revenue growth of over 300% in 2025.”

Diego Roy de Lachaise, who co-founded and led Bonapp through its formative years, decided to step away to explore new personal ventures. The entire team thanks him for his leadership, dedication, and visionary spirit.