“For thousands of years, blind people have only had two tools: the cane and the guide dog. Today, there are only 28,000 guide dogs for over 300 million people. The moment we surpass 28,000 delivered devices, we will change a paradigm that has lasted for millennia,” said Cornel Amariei, CEO and founder of .lumen.

Through the VR Health Champions project, .lumen will co-develop the second generation of its glasses — a smaller, more refined product designed for global markets. The collaboration will enable international testing in diverse linguistic and cultural contexts, supporting the adaptation and validation of the technology to meet the real needs of users.

“Europe has the talent and technology needed to lead in the field of XR for health — what is sometimes missing are the bridges between innovators, medical systems, and markets,” said Cristina Costa, Project Coordinator of VR Health Champions. “By connecting key players from different regions and sectors, we help build strong European value chains that support innovation, digital competitiveness, and the adoption of cutting-edge solutions in healthcare systems.”

“Through VR Health Champions, we are taking the next step — building a globally scalable version of .lumen glasses and learning from diverse environments. This is our first coordinated step toward global expansion, starting with Europe,” added Amariei.

The partnership strengthens the mission of the VR Health Champions consortium to accelerate the adoption of XR technologies in healthcare, fostering a more accessible, inclusive, and innovative society.

About VR Health Champions

VR Health Champions, co-financed by the European Union, brings together XR innovators, healthcare providers, and research institutions across Europe to develop, test, and implement virtual and augmented reality solutions for medical training, therapy, and patient care.

Recently, the project launched Open Call 2026, inviting SMEs and startups working on immersive health technologies to apply for €60,000 in funding and collaborate with leading XR innovators in Europe. The application deadline is November 30, 2025. Details and registration can be found [here].

About .lumen

.lumen is a Romanian research startup developing Pedestrian Autonomous Driving (PAD AI) — a technology that replicates the functions of a guide dog using artificial intelligence, computer vision, and haptic feedback. Founded by Cornel Amariei, the company creates AI-based mobility solutions that restore independence to people with visual impairments.

The VR Health Champions project spans three years and aims to remove market, clinical, and regulatory barriers in healthcare across less-developed regions of Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe, while accelerating the development of VR/AR applications.

The consortium consists of five SMEs — .lumen, MEEVA, MedApp, Metaskills, and Virtuleap — leading this transformation. The total project value is estimated at €7.88 million, of which €5.82 million is co-financed through the Interregional Innovation Investments (I3) instrument of the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).