The partnership between Luxembourg-based IRE AIFM HUB and Impetum Management (ROCA FP), designated as the preferred candidate by the Committee of Representatives, marks the conclusion of a rigorous selection process that began in September 2023 and spanned nearly two years. Coordinated by the Committee of Representatives (CR) with support from leading international consultants, the process aimed to appoint a new fund manager and define a fresh strategic direction for Fondul Proprietatea.

From the outset, shareholders explicitly sought a valid and sustainable strategy capable of ensuring the fund’s long-term relevance and viability. In this context, the ROCA FP team—the only Romanian-involved team in a project of this scale—proposes a development and diversification-focused approach, fully aligned with shareholders’ expectations.

A Strategic Shift Needed for Long-Term Relevance

The selected team proposes a long-term strategy designed to reposition Fondul Proprietatea as an investment engine and a catalyst for the Romanian economy. The current strategy already shows signs of underperformance for shareholders, while Romania’s private equity market remains underexplored despite its potential to deliver superior returns and support economic growth.

If the proposed strategy is not approved by shareholders, the current liquidation strategy may continue—risking the fund’s relevance and the future disappearance of dividends.

“The current liquidation strategy has fulfilled its role, but the economic context now calls for a change, and recent results confirm this need. Dividends collected by the Fund have dropped from over RON 1.2 billion in 2020 to just RON 145 million in 2024, with further declines projected for 2025. Likewise, dividends distributed to shareholders fell significantly, from RON 1.1 billion in 2021 to RON 212 million in 2024. These trends highlight the need for a new strategic direction to ensure both attractive returns and long-term fund relevance,” said Andrei Cionca, permanent representative of the IRE AIFM HUB – Impetum Management (ROCA FP) partnership.

The proposed development strategy, which will be submitted for shareholder approval, aims to transform Fondul Proprietatea into an investment engine capable of delivering competitive long-term annual returns to investors while contributing to Romania’s economic future.

“Fondul Proprietatea can become a vehicle through which Romania closes the gap with other regional capital markets and strengthens its position as a key player in Central and Eastern Europe. Through direct investments and modern private equity mechanisms, the Fund has the potential to bring capital, know-how, and competitive long-term returns. The selection process has already required significant time and resources, and any further delay in reaching a final decision risks eroding the Fund’s value for investors. It is essential that the Fund can implement a robust strategy swiftly,” added Cionca.

Two Pillars of the Proposed Strategy:

Direct investments in Romanian and regional companies in strategic sectors—technology, healthcare, renewable energy, and manufacturing—aimed at generating added value, dividends for shareholders, and job creation.

Fund-of-Funds (FoF) component, through which the Fund’s capital will support the development of local private equity and venture capital funds, contributing to the maturation of Romania’s investment ecosystem and facilitating entrepreneurs’ access to financial resources and expertise.

Fondul Proprietatea has the opportunity to play a complementary role in strengthening macroeconomic stability and attracting private capital to Romania’s economy. An investment-focused approach reduces pressure on public resources and facilitates strategic projects aligned with state objectives in energy, infrastructure, and the green transition.

“Fondul Proprietatea has the potential to become a driving force for Romania’s economy through direct and indirect investments in strategic sectors, offering an attractive option for new categories of investors. Our team is ready to take on this active and responsible role, in partnership with shareholders, to build a solid and sustainable strategy. Over the long term, capital invested in private equity has multiplied nearly three times compared to public markets, confirming the relevance of this direction for the Fund,” Cionca emphasized.

The partnership between IRE AIFM HUB, a licensed Luxembourg-based fund manager, and Impetum Management, a Romanian investment advisory company (ROCA FP), is the preferred candidate chosen by the Committee of Representatives after a rigorous selection process initiated by Fondul Proprietatea in 2023 to appoint a new fund manager.

ROCA FP manages approximately €2 billion in assets—nearly five times the net asset value of Fondul Proprietatea.

IRE AIFM HUB is a licensed alternative investment fund manager (AIFM) based in Luxembourg. As a recognized AIFM, IRE provides portfolio management, risk management, regulatory reporting, and other governance services essential for alternative investment funds. IRE AIFM is authorized to manage both institutional and retail funds, including those listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, in accordance with applicable Romanian and EU regulations. IRE AIFM HUB has extensive experience managing funds and investment vehicles, overseeing 35 funds and 49 sub-funds, including 15 private equity/venture capital funds.

Impetum Management is a Romanian investment company with a team of professionals specializing in Romania’s investment market, with over 25 years of experience in the local economy, crisis management, and private equity.