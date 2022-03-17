Luxoft exits Russia, offers Relief Package to support employees, families, and communities in Ukraine

Luxoft Romania, together with other offices in the region, offers full support in the relocation of their Ukrainian colleagues. Over 100 Luxoft employees from Ukraine and more than 200 family members from Ukraine have been successfully relocated in Romania and more than 200 Romanian employees are actively involved in their integration.

Luxoft Romania, a wholly-owned subsidiary of DXC Technology and one of the largest software development and IT solutions companies in Romania, has undertaken a series of measures to support Ukrainian civilians and refugees, in line with the company’s actions worldwide.

Thus, Luxoft Romania, as well as other offices in neighbouring countries, such as Poland and Bulgaria, have been in constant touch with colleagues in Ukraine, offering 24/7 support to provide information, transportation, accommodation, and all possible support to people in Ukraine. Up until now, over 100 Luxoft employees from Ukraine and over 200 family members have been successfully relocated in Romania and more than 200 volunteers within Luxoft Romania are actively involved in offering them on-field support and helping them integrate.

Globally, Luxoft has announced its decision to leave the Russian market. As an international organization, the company stands united with everyone across the world that is calling for an immediate end to aggression against Ukraine. Moreover, aligned with its “People-first” strategy, the company offered millions of USD in financial support for Luxoft Ukraine employees, their families and communities and will donate over 300 thousand USD to the Ukrainian Red Cross Society.

Luxoft also encourages employees to donate their Loyalty Points to Ukrainian Red Cross Society. Loyalty Program is an internal program that allows any employee to earn points when completing certain actions, (participate to internal or external events, writing articles, etc.) and then exchange these points for rewards. In just under two days, Luxofters have raised over $135,000 USD by donating more than 200,000 Loyalty points to the Ukrainian Red Cross via Loyalty Program.

The company has also established a fundraising mechanism that employees can use to make donations to the Ukrainian Red Cross Society through a bank account.