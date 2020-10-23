Macquarie infrastructure and real assets agrees to acquire CEZ Group assets in Romania

Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (“MIRA”) today announced that a consortium led by Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund 6 (“MEIF6”) has reached an agreement to acquire a portfolio of Romanian power assets owned by ČEZ Group.

The integrated energy infrastructure portfolio is comprised of an 86,665 kilometre regulated electricity distribution network and an electricity and gas supply business with 1.4 million residential and industrial connections in the South West of Romania. The acquired assets also include a renewable energy platform, with 622 MW of primarily onshore wind farms and plans to develop its portfolio further.

Leigh Harrison, Head of MIRA EMEA, said: “Romania is one of Europe’s most dynamic economies, and its energy infrastructure is critical to supporting the country’s long-term growth and low-carbon transition. We are delighted to announce this investment and we look forward to supporting this critical infrastructure business as it invests to deliver more reliable, efficient, safe, and sustainable electricity to the communities it serves.”

Ondrej Safar, CEO and President of the Management Board of ČEZ Group in România, said: “CEZ in România has often pioneered bold and innovative initiatives that have stimulated the consolidation and development of the Romanian energy sector. Our team of highly skilled specialists has been able to do this by endorsing digital transformation and pursuing a client-centered business strategy. With the acquisition by MIRA, we are looking forward to building on these results with an experienced long-term investor that will support our business going forward.”

As the world’s largest infrastructure, MIRA is trusted to manage the operation and development of electricity distribution networks in Australia, Austria, Finland, Spain, and the United States. MIRA is also a major investor in clean energy, managing investments in 12.4 GW of green generation capacity globally across onshore and offshore wind, solar PV, hydropower, geothermal, and energy from waste.

The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed. Completion of the transaction is subject to receipt of customary regulatory approvals.

Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA) is one of the world’s leading alternative asset managers. For more than twenty-five years, MIRA has partnered with investors, governments and communities to manage, develop and enhance assets relied on by more than 100 million people each day. As at 31 March 2020, MIRA managed approximately €120 billion in assets that are essential to the sustainable development of economies and communities, including: 151 portfolio businesses, ~500 real estate properties and 4.8 million hectares of farmland.

MIRA is a part of Macquarie Asset Management, the asset management arm of Macquarie Group, a diversified financial group providing clients with asset management and finance, banking, advisory and risk and capital solutions across debt, equity and commodities. Founded in 1969, Macquarie employs over 15,800 people and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:MQG).

In June this year Electrica voiced interest in CEZ, after the latter had launched a market test regarding the asset transfer process from Romania in September lats year