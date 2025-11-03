Major auto parts factory in Arad to close, 1,000 jobs affected

Approximately 1,000 employees will lose their jobs after the Aptiv auto parts factory in Ineu, Arad County, closes in December. Production will be moved outside Europe, due to the small number of employees compared to the amount paid by employers for the rent of the site.

- Advertisement -

The largest employer in the Ineu area of ​​Arad, with almost 1,000 employees, is set to close completely, according to local authorities. Discussions are underway with other institutions in the county to manage the jobs, after around 1,000 people are set to be laid off, according to the cited source. Authorities have also assured that there are companies interested in opening production units in the area.

This year, in June, another factory in Arad county, which produced freight wagons, closed. Hundreds of employees were laid off by the company, which announced at the time that the decision was mainly influenced by increasing production costs, but also by logistical constraints.