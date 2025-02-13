Major Dutch retail chain enters Romania, kicks off hiring

Retailer Action, a discounter with predominantly non-food products from the Netherlands, will open its first stores in our country in Bucharest and Cluj, where it has already started hiring.

Action is a Dutch chain of stores that sells mostly non-food products at low prices, similar to Pepco or Kik.

Dutch retailer Action has over 2,650 stores in 12 countries, over 80,000 employees and a total annual turnover of over 11 billion euros in 2023, according to company information.

Action Retail Romania, the Romanian subsidiary of the Dutch company, is recruiting staff for the stores it will open in Bucharest and Cluj.

For the stores in Cluj and Bucharest, the Romanian subsidiary of the Dutch company is looking for candidates who are willing to travel frequently, who have an average knowledge of English and a category B driving license. Suitable candidates are also organized, have team spirit, learn quickly and are attentive to details. Those with experience in retail as a cashier, commercial worker or in the fast-food industry are given an advantage when hiring, according to the recruitment ads.