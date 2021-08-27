Major investment in Oradea: CBRE provides strategic consulting for the cargo terminal

The cargo terminal in Oradea will be built by CTPark Iota, a company part of the CTP real estate group, which won the tender conducted by the Bihor County Council. CBRE Romania provides strategic consulting for the terminal development project and the rental of commercial spaces.

The entire project will be built on a plot of 14.4 ha and will be directly connected to the runway of Oradea airport, involving the construction of three single-unit buildings (warehouses and hangars) and the construction of the runway, access taxiway and the airport apron, respectively car access and car parking platform of the terminal. The total investment will exceed EUR 32 mln., marking the expansion of CTP in Oradea, the 11th city in Romania where the company invests strategically.

The western and north-western part of the country has developed extensively in recent years, becoming the second industrial and logistical pole in Romania, following Bucharest, with 23% of the total stock of industrial spaces. CBRE covers the western part of the country through a team dedicated to the industrial sector, coordinated from Timișoara by Mădălin Aresmerițoaie.

“The development of the industrial and logistics market in western and northwestern Romania has been our focus for many years. We are glad to be able to also contribute now to the development of the city of Oradea, which has all the prerequisites to become a real logistics hub. The major investment of CTP acknowledges the potential of Oradea and of Bihor County, generally. All in all, in the region Timișoara – Arad – Oradea, industrial and logistics projects comprising an important volume of 300,000 sq m will be developed in the next two years”, stated Mădălin Aresmerițoaie, Senior Advisor, Industrial Services, CBRE Romania.

In the first six months of 2021, 60,000 sq m of industrial spaces were delivered in the west and northwest of Romania, raising the current stock to 1,2 sq m, according to CBRE Research data. As for the demand, 31,000 sq m of industrial spaces were leased, with CBRE having 16% of the market nationally and 36% in the western and north-western regions.