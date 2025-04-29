Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L., Sucursala Bucuresti, (“FTIS”/Franklin Templeton Bucharest”) in its capacity as Sole Director and Alternative Investment Fund Manager (“AIFM”) of Fondul Proprietatea SA (the “Fund”) announced that with effect from 1 July 2025. Marius Dan will be appointed Branch Manager of Franklin Templeton Bucharest Branch while Daniel Naftali and Călin Meteş will take on the role of Portfolio Managers of the Fund.

Additionally, Naftali will be named Permanent Representative of the Fund with Meteş acting as a substitute to the Permanent Representative. Since February 2021, Dan and Meteş have shared management responsibilities of the Bucharest office with Johan Meyer, acting as Deputy CEOs, and Naftali and Meteş as Deputy Portfolio Managers of the Fund.

Effective on the same date, 1 July 2025, Johan Meyer, CEO of Franklin Templeton Bucharest and Permanent Representative of the Fund will step down from his management responsibilities related to the Franklin Templeton Bucharest office and Fondul Proprietatea following his decision to leave Franklin Templeton after 21 years of service.

Manraj Sekhon, CIO of Templeton Global Investments commented: “We are confident that the exemplary management of the Fund will continue under the proven leadership of Marius, Daniel and Călin, all of whom are longstanding team members of Franklin Templeton and have contributed meaningfully to the success of Fondul Proprietatea. Their leadership skills, extensive industry expertise and understanding of the local and international markets are key contributing factors to our achievements in Romania and further afield”. He further added: “We would also like to extend our appreciation and best wishes to Johan, under whose direction Fondul Proprietatea created significant value for stakeholders in the Fund, including the record-breaking listing of Hidroelectrica in 2023. On behalf of the team at Franklin Templeton, I would like to wish him every success in his future endeavours.”

Johan Meyer, outgoing CEO of Franklin Templeton Bucharest, stated: “I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all stakeholders of Fondul Proprietatea and the Franklin Templeton team. I am immensely proud of having been part of such an accomplished group of people and the positive contributions made to Fondul Proprietatea, the Romanian capital market and the overall economy. Congratulations to Marius, Daniel and Călin for their respective promotions and expanded responsibilities”.

Marius Dan joined Franklin Templeton in 2011 heading the Fondul Proprietatea’s global investor relations efforts and corporate actions, which significantly broadened the Fund’s institutional shareholder base, and successfully led the Fund’s secondary listing on the London Stock Exchange. In addition, he served as board member in companies in the real estate and FMGC sectors. Mr. Dan earned a MSc. in finance at the University of Wyoming and graduated summa cum laude with a BSc. in finance from Wingate University. He has over 18 years’ experience in the asset management industry.

Daniel Naftali joined Franklin Templeton in 2010 and has 19 years of experience in the asset management industry. During his 15 years with Franklin Templeton, he was responsible for the ongoing oversight and stakeholder interaction of several key Fund’s portfolio companies, serving as well as non-executive board member in several of them operating in the energy, infrastructure, industry and FMCG sectors. Mr. Naftali holds a MSc degree in International Securities, Investment and Banking from the ICMA Centre, Henley Business School, University of Reading, UK and a bachelor’s degree in Banking and Finance from Academy of Economic Studies in Bucharest.

Calin Meteş joined Franklin Templeton in 2010, being responsible for ongoing oversight and stakeholder interaction of key companies within the Fund’s portfolio, as well as for researching potential investment opportunities for Franklin Templeton funds in South-Eastern Europe. Additionally, he has served as board member in several state-owned and private companies in the energy, industry and infrastructure sectors. Mr. Meteş holds a master’s degree in Banking and Capital Markets and a bachelor’s degree in Banking and Stock Exchanges, both from Babes-Bolyai University. Mr. Meteş holds the CFA ® designation.

The Franklin Templeton Bucharest investment team, which consists of four locally based investment professionals, is in turn, supported by the global platform of Franklin Templeton, including the experienced and capable bench of global investment talent, with over a hundred Templeton Global Investments investment professionals in 19 offices around the world with over $70 billion in assets under management.