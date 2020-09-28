Managers forecast a stability trend in manufacturing, constructions and retail sectors in the coming 3 months

The manufacturing, constructions and services will see a stability trend in the upcoming three months, while the prices in constructions and retail will face a moderate hike, according to the managers’ perceptions expressed in the report on the trends in the evolution of the economic activity during September-December conducted by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The report revealed a relative stability of activity in industry, construction and services, a relative stability in the number of employees in industry, construction and services and a moderate price growth in construction and retail trade.

Manufacturing

According to the business tendency survey of September 2020, managers from the manufacturing industry forecast a relative stability of the production volume for the next three months (balance +5%). Regarding the number of employees, a relative stability is estimated, the balance being -5% per total manufacturing. For the prices of the industrial products, a relative stability is forecasted for the next three months (balance +5%).

Construction

According to September 2020 estimations, there will be a relative stability in the production volume of the construction activity for the next three months (balance +3%). Managers forecast a relative stability in the number of employees (balance -1%). As to the prices of construction works, a moderate growth is forecasted (balance +8%).

Retail trade

In the retail trade sector, managers estimate a moderate increasing trend in the economic activity for the next three months (balance +10%). The volume of orders placed by the trade units to the suppliers of goods will register a moderate growth (balance +13%). Employers forecast a moderate growth in the number of employees for the next three months (balance +14%). For the next period, managers of trade companies estimate a moderate growth in the retail prices (balance +13%).

Services

According to September 2020 estimations, the demand for services (turnover) will register a relative stability for the next three months (balance +4%). For the services sector, a relative stability is estimated in the number of employees (balance -1%). According to the managers, the selling or invoice prices of provisions will register a relative stability trend (balance -1%).