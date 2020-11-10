ManpowerGroup Romania relocates to new office building

River Development, the developer of the integrated project The Light, leased to ManpowerGroup Romania an area of ​​1,063 sqm in the class A office building – The Light One. The space was leased under a long-term deal and the process was facilitated by Crosspoint Real Estate.

“We are glad that ManpowerGroup Romania is joining all the other top companies, already moved to The Light One. The advantage of excellent positioning, in an area accessible by all means of public transportation, but also the flexibility in compartmentalizing the necessary space were the most important criteria that ManpowerGroup had in mind in the choice they made,” said Ioana Mușat, Leasing Manager at River Development.

The Light One is the first of the three Class A office buildings in the entire mixed-use office & residential project – The Light. The building has a leasable area of ​​21,653 sqm (GLA) and a height of 11 floors – 2S + GF + 11 floors. The building is BREEAM certified with the Excellent rate.

“The office space in The Light One building, best met our requirements, the quality of the location and of the building itself will ensure better office conditions for internal employees, clients, associates and candidates, offering a much better workspace, more spacious, modern and comfortable as well. That will enhance the collaborative model approach and allow a stronger efficiency in our structure. The Politehnica area was also an additional argument for us, by the nature of our operations on the local market, as we want to expand our business and The Light One building is placed in the new emerging business pole from Bucharest, being developed in the last two years. Our new premises will have a good visibility from Iuliu Maniu Boulevard and an excellent access to public transportation system, as the existing infrastructure is highly developed, including buses, trams and underground lines, ensuring an easier access from everywhere in Bucharest and surroundings,” said Horatiu Vasilescu, new ManpowerGroup Romania Managing Director.

Crosspoint Real Estate brokered the lease of the space to ManpowerGroup.

“It is a strategic move for ManpowerGroup, in the newest real estate development pole, the western part of the Capital. We are glad that we were able to support an important player in the recruitment area and find together the best office solution for his activity.“, said Florina Grosu, Senior Account Manager, Crosspoint Real Estate, the broker who handled the transaction.