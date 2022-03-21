Maple Bear Global Schools partners with Kinderpedia

Maple Bear Global Schools, the largest global Canadian bilingual education franchise network, joined hands with Kinderpedia, the complete communication and school management software and app. The partnership will offer the Maple Bear kindergartens and schools worldwide one unique operating system to integrate all their operational, financial, and educational activities and needs. Kinderpedia integrates tailored functionalities for the planning and monitoring of school operations, class management, progress monitoring, parent communication, and automatizes the invoicing of tuition fees.

Using Kinderpedia will bring the Maple Bear network in 32 countries around the world an integrated digital framework, which includes user management, communication, class management, financial and operational functionalities. The app is already being used for more than two years by two dynamic and innovative Maple Bear communities – Maple Bear CEE and Maple Bear UAE. The global roll-out of the solution is scheduled to occur over the next 18 months. New Maple Bear schools will open with Kinderpedia and the existing schools are invited to transition to the platform based on an implementation calendar, with assisted onboarding, user migration, personalized training and access to a diversified range of tutorials and usage guides.

“Innovative technology solutions is a key component of Maple Bear’s value offering, and partnering with Kinderpedia allows us to provide our teaching staff with intuitive tools to simplify their administrative tasks and make their work much more effective. The mobile app also allows us to open a channel of communication with our families, who play a critical role in collaborating with us in their children’s education journey. For our school owners and partners across the world, Kinderpedia provides an end-to-end school management tool, to ease administration and financial tasks in their regional networks, enhance transparency and dialogue and promote best practices.” Stated Arno Krug, CEO of Maple Bear Global Schools.

“Joining forces with Maple Bear Global Schools, one of the fastest growing private education brands in the world, is an amazing opportunity to prove how beneficial innovative technology is for helping schools and nurseries improve their overall management processes. By empowering teachers, school managers, students and parents with user-friendly and highly engaging digital products, education takes a huge leap into the future. We are happy and proud that Kinderpedia and Maple Bear already collaborate and share established best practices in several geographies. By taking our partnership one step further, we bring together world-class education and world-class technology, at a global level.” stated Daniel Rogoz, CEO and Co-founder of Kinderpedia.