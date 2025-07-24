Maragro sold to East Grain, part of Agrofert Group

Global law firm Dentons has advised the shareholders of Maragro Group — a leading Romanian player in agriculture, oilseed processing, and seed production — on its sale to East Grain, a company controlled by the Czech conglomerate Agrofert. This marks the largest agribusiness transaction in Romania this year.

The transaction encompassed both asset and share sale elements and involved the sale of a group of five companies.

Dentons provided comprehensive legal support throughout all stages of the transaction, including legal due diligence, transaction structuring, drafting and negotiation of the transfer documentation, as well as signing and closing. The complexity of the transaction arose from the simultaneous execution of multiple critical stages alongside the negotiation of the transfer documents, including securing the buyer’s financing, completing a spin-off process, and obtaining warranty and indemnity insurance.

Partner Cristian Popescu led the transaction with the help of counsel Cosmin Roman; the wider team included associates Ruxandra Ronea and Sergiu Oprean (all Corporate M&A).

Cristian Popescu commented: “We are happy to have advised Maragro in this high-profile transaction, which highlights both the strategic relevance and the growing investment appeal of Romanian agribusiness. Its cross-border dimension and dual structure — combining asset and share deal elements — required deep industry insight and seamless collaboration across disciplines. Dentons brings all of this together through the strength of its Bucharest team.”