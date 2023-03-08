March 8: What do women want from online shopping?

2 out of 3 Romanian women placed at least one online order in the last year. Thus, the Internet has established itself as one of the favorite shopping partners of ladies. In the month of March, however, the online environment becomes the ally of men in search of the perfect gift. One proof is the online sales of flowers, which increase more than twice compared to a regular month, according to the data provided by ARMO – the Romanian Association of Online Stores.

According to data from the National Institute of Statistics, 2 out of 3 women have placed at least one online order in the last year, and the share of Romanian women (66.1%) e-shoppers slightly exceeds that of men (65.9%) who choose commerce electronic. In addition, women order online more often than men, with 48.3% of those who have done so in the last 3 months since the INS survey, compared to 44% of men ,1%.

In terms of gifts, the statistics also show that, in the case of Romanian women, the most sought-after products online by them are clothes, shoes and accessories, followed closely by cosmetics and relaxation products. INS data shows, on the other hand, that 6 out of 10 people who ordered books online in 2022, in Romania, were women, resulting that a good book can always be an inspired gift idea.

“According to surveys, 62% of ladies and misses prefer their ordered products to be delivered in maximum 1-2 days. However, a gift that arrived too late doesn’t have the same impact. Fortunately, the e-commerce ecosystem in Romania has enjoyed infrastructure investments of hundreds of million of euros in the past years, so deliveries from one day to another does not represent something unusual anymore. At the same time,” said Cristian Pelivan, ARMO executive manager.