Mars Appoints a Romanian woman GM for Central Europe Pet Nutrition
Mars has announced the appointment of Nicoleta Eftimiu as General Manager for the Pet Nutrition division in Romania, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Moldova. With over 27 years of experience in the consumer goods and healthcare industries, Nicoleta Eftimiu previously held leadership positions at The Coca-Cola Company and, more recently, at Mars Veterinary Health.
Over the past year, she managed the premium veterinary network AniCura Italy, leading its transformation and integration into Mars, strengthening teams, and developing the business through mergers and acquisitions initiatives.
In her new role, Eftimiu will help strengthen Mars Pet Nutrition’s presence in Central European markets and will join the regional leadership team, focusing on operational excellence, sustainable growth, and innovation.
“I strongly believe in the power of diversity – not just as a principle of fairness, but as a true source of ideas, solutions, and different perspectives. What motivates me most is working with people, developing talent, and building engaged teams that collaborate effectively toward a common goal. I am very happy to return to Romania and take on this role at a time when both the local and regional markets offer significant opportunities for growth and innovation,” said Nicoleta Eftimiu.
