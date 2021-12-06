MassMutual transaction involving 1GW of Romanian renewable power projects

bpv Grigorescu Stefanica, acting alongside international counsels Jones Day, advised US-based insurance and financial services group Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual) in connection with the recently announced investment in the UK headquartered Low Carbon Group, a developer, owner and operator of large-scale renewable energy projects. bpv Grigorescu Stefanica conducted due diligence and advised on aspects concerning permitting and development of the Low Carbon’s Romanian projects with an installed capacity of 1GW, currently under development. Further work included advising on relevant aspects of the investment and share purchase agreement.

The team was led by Catalin Grigorescu (Partner) and included Nicolae Ursu (Managing Associate), Senior Associates Alina Tyelu and Octavian Marian, and Associates Iuliana Rusu, Diana Radu and Ana Maria Rotariu.

MassMutual is a leading US mutual life insurer that offers a wide range of protection, accumulation, wealth management and retirement products and services.

The Low Carbon group of companies is a UK-based investment and asset management business. It invests in a variety of renewable energy projects from the concept stage through to construction including solar, onshore and offshore wind, waste-to-energy and battery storage. Currently, Low Carbon Group, through its subsidiaries, develops or will develop renewable energy projects in Scotland, Wales, Ireland, Romania, Holland, Finland and Sweden.