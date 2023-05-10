Mastering the new reality, a year of unique challenges on the CEO’s agenda

”CEO Conference – Shaping the Future”, the premier event for business leaders, reaches its 20th edition in 2023.

Bucharest, Romania (10 May 2023): ”CEO Conference – Shaping the Future”, the premier event for top executives, board members, investors, entrepreneurs, and innovation specialists, will take place on May 16, 2023, at Radisson Blu Hotel in Bucharest.

The conference debates will focus on the challenges facing Romanian companies in the current economic, social, technological, and legislative climate.

The main theme of this year’s conference is Mastering the New Reality, which reflects the need for all the companies to adapt to the changing business environment.

The invited keynote speakers will discuss how the most important companies will recalibrate their businesses in the context of overlapping crises, management and leadership in a period of uncertainty.

They will point out how companies have to adapt to the trends and challenges of the current business environment performance, in the context of the accelerated transformations determined by technology, and sustainability requirements.

The premier event CEO Conference – Shaping the Future will feature two panels with top business leaders who will address the key issues facing companies today.

09:15 – 11:00 Panel: Mastering the new reality – The macroeconomic outlook and trends, energy and supply chain challenges, geopolitical risks

This panel will address a range of critical issues facing businesses today. The panel is focused on the big picture and will examine the broader trends, and challenges that impact the economy and business environment.

Key areas of discussion include the macroeconomic outlook, energy and supply chain challenges, in the context of the ESG and EU taxonomy requirements. This panel will set the stage for the rest of the conference and provide valuable insights and perspectives for business leaders to navigate these complex issues.

11:30 – 13:15 Panel: Balancing between transformation, sustainability and resilience

The second panel focuses on the crucial challenge of balancing the needs for change and progress, while maintaining a commitment to sustainability and resilience. The panel will examine how businesses can navigate the tension between short-term demands for growth and long-term considerations for environmental impact and social responsibility.

This discussion will address topics such as the role of technology in promoting sustainable and resilient practices, the business transformation drivers and corporate sustainability. The panel will offer insights and strategies for business leaders to drive innovation and digital transformation while fostering sustainable practices that benefit the organization and the wider community.

CEOs of major companies in Romania are speakers of this 20th edition of the CEO Conference, as follows:

Adrian Ariciu – CEO METRO Romania, Marius Meleșteu – General Manager Strauss Romania, Lăcrămioara Diaconu-Pințea – Country Manager OX2 Romania, Gabriel Ivan – Country General Manager CHEP Romania & Bulgaria.

Florin Popa – Business to Business Director Orange Romania, Bogdan Putinică – Country Manager Romania & Moldova Microsoft, Lucian Enaru – Country General Manager Romania & Moldova Schneider Electric, Gabriel Pavel – Regional Director, Balkans, Hungary, Czech & Slovakia Fujitsu, Radu Hanga – Chairman of the Board of Governors, Bucharest Stock Exchange

Special guest: Raluca Negulescu-Balaci, Executive Director, UiPath Foundation.

The chairman of the conference will be Marius Perșinaru, CEO, Entrepreneur, and Strategic and Organizational Consultant with extended experience in managing large companies in Romania and the region.

“We are thrilled to organize the 20th edition of the CEO Conference in Bucharest and to bring together top executives from across Romania. This year’s theme, ‘Mastering the New Reality’, reflects the challenges facing Romanian companies in 2023. We believe that the conference will provide valuable insights and practical solutions to help executives navigate the changing business environment,” said Dumitru Ion, CEO of Doingbusiness.ro and Kompass Romania, the event organizer.

Attending the CEO Conference is an opportunity for top executives to exchange ideas, share best practices, and to meet leading speakers. The conference will provide a platform for participants to network with peers and to gain insights into the latest trends and developments in the industry.

The event is supported by important Premium Partners: Bucharest Stock Exchange, CHEP, First Bank, Fujitsu, METRO Romania, Microsoft Romania, Orange Business, OX2 Romania, Schneider Electric, Strauss Romania, and Dent Estet.

Partners to the CEO Conference are the following: UiPath Foundation, PWN Romania, Valoria Business Solutions, HIKVISION, Emporium Consulting, Ambasada Sustenabilității în Romania, Creative & Bright, and Kompass Romania.

The conference is exclusively dedicated to the top executives of large companies.