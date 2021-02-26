Maxcode launches “The Post-Pandemic Strategy: Digital Transformation in Fintech and Healthcare” eBook

Maxcode, the Netherlands-based information technology and services company, which also has an office in Romania, has launched “The Post-Pandemic Strategy: Digital Transformation in Fintech and Healthcare” eBook, which aims to provide companies in the fintech and healthcare sector with an overview of the new tech trends emerging as part of digital transformation so that they can embrace technological disruption in their post-pandemic strategy.

Due to the pandemic, the value and significance of digital are now intersecting with a sense of assumed urgency. Digital capabilities, data-driven business models, and customer-centric approaches have been embraced for the past years by businesses in every sector. Initially driven by the demands of customers, this trend has been accelerated by the pandemic.

Multiple subsectors in fintech and healthcare are definitely thriving and prone to even more disruption and innovation in the coming years. To succeed in digital transformation, the whole of the company needs to be involved. Being aware of the technologies and market trends that are gaining traction lately is the first step in overcoming the complexity of organizational change and truly ensure digital transformation.

You can download the eBook copy, for free, here.