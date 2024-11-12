MEDCITY, the only developer in Romania working exclusively in the development of real estate concepts dedicated to the healthcare sector, announces the beginning of construction for the first medical hub in Timisoara. The purpose of MEDCITY is to transform a commercial property into a flagship healthcare ecosystem that will facilitate access to high quality medical services offered by renowned operators.

Centrally located on Corneliu Coposu Boulevard, near the Bega river promenade, the MEDCITY hub is easily accessible: just 15 minutes walk from Victoriei Square, 5 minutes by car from the County Emergency Clinical Hospital and the “Victor Babes” University of Medicine and Pharmacy, as well as other public and private medical institutions.

The building will offer approximately 1,100 square meters of leasable space across four floors, and will be dedicated exclusively to medical services and related activities. The investment in this project amounts to 7 million euro, covering the property’s conversion and the integration of state-of-the-art equipment. At the moment, 40% of the MEDCITY Timisoara project is already leased, with the building scheduled to be inaugurated in spring 2025.

“MEDCITY Timisoara will be more than just a medical facility; it will operate as a collaborative space where leading healthcare providers come together under one roof to deliver high-quality care to the local community. We are looking forward to inaugurate this center of medical excellence, which we are confident will become a benchmark for the entire community,” said Alexandros Diamantis, Managing Director, MEDCITY.

MEDCITY Timisoara will include dedicated features to ensure the optimal ergonomics and safety conditions, for both the medical professionals and patient comfort. It will also be equipped with special facilities (elevators for people and stretchers, easy access for disabled people, multiple access routes, back-up water and electricity supplies, etc.). The building is designed according to the nZEB (nearly Zero-Energy Building) standard, ensuring low energy consumption in operation.