Media: Czech Tesla Drops Major Brăila Megaproject Plans

The Czech group Tesla has decided to abandon its project to build an energy storage systems factory in Brăila, an investment estimated at nearly €100 million, which was to be partially financed through state aid.

“We have informed the authorities that we will not carry out the contract and also presented the reasons behind this decision. We will issue an announcement next week with further details on the matter,” said Dusan Lichardus, Tesla co-founder and Chairman of the Board, in a statement for Profit.ro.

According to sources, the project had been granted an extension for implementation until the end of 2025, along with a construction permit, but no significant progress was made. “Given the current stage, the earliest completion date would have been 2026,” they added.

At one point, Tesla had even considered a partial or full exit from the project by bringing in a partner to continue the investment. The €90 million project (worth 450 million lei) was supposed to benefit from state aid worth 200 million lei and was to be located in the Brăila Free Zone Industrial Park.

Last summer, Tesla representatives said delays were due to modifications to the initial plans, including a doubling of production capacity, with the plant initially scheduled to open in June 2025.

Tesla’s main production facility, located in Liptovsky Hradok, Slovakia, manufactures battery-based energy storage systems as well as other types of energy, telecommunications, and IT equipment.