Medicover inaugurates multi-disciplinary hospital in Bucharest

Medicover, a provider of private medical services, announced today the opening of the Medicover Pipera Hospital in Bucharest.

The construction of the new Medicover multi-disciplinary hospital in Bucharest consisted in the reconfiguration of an office building into a western-standard medical unit, arranged on 9 floors plus ground floor, in a total area of ​​over 22,000 square meters, of which the medical space is 15,000 meters squares. The new hospital is located in the north of the Capital, in the Pipera area, on Glucose Factory Road no. 11G, thus providing quick access to medical services, both to the people of Bucharest and to the residents of neighboring counties.

The hospital has 200 beds, seven operating rooms, a modern Department of Anesthesia and Intensive Care, a da Vinci robot, a high-tech imaging center, a catheterization laboratory and an integrated outpatient clinic. For the convenience of patients and attendants, the hospital is equipped with a modern cafeteria and parking spaces.

A modern ambulatory will operate within the hospital with numerous medical specialties, such as Cardiology, Dermatology, Gastroenterology, Internal Medicine, Neurology, Oncology, Pneumology, Rheumatology. 24 medical offices are available for specialist consultations, investigations and minor interventions.

The hospital will also be equipped with a modern laboratory operated by Synevo Romania, part of the Diagnostic Services Division of the Medicover group. The laboratory has state-of-the-art equipment, with a total processing capacity of over 1,500 samples per hour. The tests performed here cover areas such as hematology, chemistry, immunology, microbiology.

Medicover Pipera Hospital is located in the northern area of ​​the Capital, on Glucose Factory Road no. 11. The first hospital opened by Medicover in Bucharest is the Medicover Hospital in the Aviației neighborhood, which will be reconfigured in Maternity.